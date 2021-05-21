The Source is offering $150 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020)

The Source Canada is currently offering the 4th generation 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro from 2020 for $1,279, $150 down from the original $1,429 price tag.
The 4th-gen iPad Pro features Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip with 256GB of storage and includes an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, along with a dual-camera setup.
The two-in-one also supports the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and the Apple Pencil, and delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.
The discount runs until July 31st and the iPad can be picked up in-store or delivered to your doorstep.
To learn more about the 4th gen iPad Pro, check out our review of the tablet.
If you’re trying to decide between the 2020 and 2021 iPad Pro and can’t make up your mind, here’s an in-depth comparison.
To purchase the 12.9-inch 4th gen iPad Pro from The Source, click here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments