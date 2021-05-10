PREVIOUS|
PlayStation’s Remote Play iOS app now supports the PS5’s DualSense controller

There's no update yet for Android users

May 10, 2021

5:48 PM EDT

Sony has updated its Remote Play app on Apple devices with support for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

This means that anyone with an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV running the latest 14.5 OS — or a Mac with macOS Big Sur 11.3 — can take advantage of the current-gen PlayStation gamepad.

Previously, Remote Play only supported the PS4’s DualShock 4 when streaming PS4 or PS5 games to your Apple device. Remote Play on Android hasn’t yet been updated, so you currently have to keep using the DualShock 4 on devices running Google’s OS.

For now, though, Apple device owners can’t take full advantage of the DualSense’s unique feature set. As it stands, the controller supports adaptive triggers on these devices, but not haptics. The built-in microphone, headphone jack and speaker currently don’t work, either.

It’s also worth noting that the latest versions of iOS and macOS also added support for the DualSense and Microsoft’s new Xbox controller introduced with the Series X/S.

Source: PlayStation

