Google isn’t going to Mobile World Congress

It looks like Mobile World Congress (MWC), might not happen again this year as Google has announced it’s pulling out from the show.
Last year as the Pandemic ramped up, the GSMA (which runs MWC) insisted the event would still occur, and this year the same thing seems to be happening again. So far, Google, Nokia and Sony have all pulled out from the event over COVID-19-related concerns.
Google’s full statement is available below:
“Following our current COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols, Google has made the decision to not exhibit at Mobile World Congress this year. We will continue to collaborate closely with GSMA and support our partners through virtual opportunities. We look forward to this yearâ€™s activities and seeing you in Barcelona in 2022.”
What will be more interesting is if the company has plans to hold an in-person Google I/O developer conference this year or shift the event to be online-only like Apple did with WWDC.
There’s also a possibility Google could cancel its developer conference entirely like it did last year.
Source: The Verge
