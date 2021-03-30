Apple’s WWDC 2021 will be online-only from June 7th-11th

Apple has announced that just like last year, 2021’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place online-only from June 7th to the 11th.
Apple’s announcement doesn’t reveal much about the event, though it is accompanied by a Memoji character wearing glasses that reflect what looks like macOS icons. Though a bit of a long shot, it’s possible this could be a hint that Apple might finally reveal its often-rumoured AR/VR headset or glasses.
“We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play,” said Susan Prescott, Appleâ€™s vice president of worldwide developer relations, in a press release.
Apple will likely reveal the new version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS during its WWDC 2021 keynote. There’s also sometimes new hardware present at the event. For example, last year, Apple spent a lot of time during its WWDC presentation showing off its new M1 Mac processor.
There’s a possibility the company could use this year’s event to show off a desktop version of the chip designed for its iMac line. In the past, Apple has announced the HomePod, new iMac models and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro during its WWDC keynote.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, it’s not surprising that Apple has once again opted for an online-only event.
