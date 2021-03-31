Google Nest Hub and Smart Displays to get bulk photo sharing

Google will soon add the ability to share multiple photos in bulk via voice command on its Nest Hub and Smart Displays.
As seen in a new video from the company, these smart products will get a new “Hey Google, share my photos with [insert person]” command.
This will take users to a grid view that will display recent images which can be manually selected and shared.
Currently, photos can only be sent one-by-one, so this is definitely more convenient.
You can see the feature in action below:
Google says the bulk sharing feature is “coming soon.”
Via: 9to5Google
