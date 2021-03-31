PREVIOUS|
News

Google Nest Hub and Smart Displays to get bulk photo sharing

Google's smart home products are getting a little smarter when it comes to photo sharing

Mar 31, 2021

7:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Nest Hub

Google will soon add the ability to share multiple photos in bulk via voice command on its Nest Hub and Smart Displays.

As seen in a new video from the company, these smart products will get a new “Hey Google, share my photos with [insert person]” command.

This will take users to a grid view that will display recent images which can be manually selected and shared.

Currently, photos can only be sent one-by-one, so this is definitely more convenient.

You can see the feature in action below:

Google says the bulk sharing feature is “coming soon.”

Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Mar 30, 2021

9:10 AM EDT

Google’s 2nd-gen Nest Hub is now available in Canada

News

Mar 31, 2021

12:05 PM EDT

Google’s next wireless earbuds are rumoured to be cheaper than the Pixel Buds (2020)

News

Mar 31, 2021

9:06 PM EDT

New games and apps added to Google Play Pass

Reviews

Mar 9, 2021

12:38 PM EST

Google brings back Nest Hub option to swipe down to access Home control

Comments