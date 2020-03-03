Google cancels I/O 2020 over coronavirus concerns

It looks like Google is the latest company to cancel a major upcoming event.
According to an email posted on Twitter by user ‘@ankuma777,’ Google has cancelled its upcoming I/O Developer conference due to “concerns around the coronavirus.” Instead, Google will host an online event. You can read the statement in full below:
Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.
All guests who have purchased tickets to I/O 2020 will receive a full refund by March 13, 2020. If you don’t see the credit on your statement by then, please reach out to io@google.com. Guests who have registered for I/O 2020 will not need to enter next year’s drawing and will be automatically granted the option of purchasing an I/O 2021 ticket.
Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community. We will keep the Google 1/O website updated with additional information.
Google I/O がなくなった件について😭
来年行こう…😭
WWDCもなくなるやろうなぁ…#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/yGndOR4PW7
— くずかみ かいと (@ankuma777) March 3, 2020
Google announced I/O 2020 back in January and opened the ticket application and drawing process last month.
This comes after the Google for Games Developer Summit became an online event following the recent cancellation of GDC. Further, Mobile World Congress was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns back in February.
Source: Twitter Via: 9to5Google
Comments