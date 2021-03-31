Netflix buys Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequels for $450 million

Netflix has won a major bidding war among streamers to acquire the rights to the second and third Knives OutÂ films for $450 million USD (about $565 million CAD).
According toÂ Deadline, Amazon and Apple were also in talks withÂ Knives OutÂ studio Lionsgate.Â While Lionsgate had confirmed a sequel in February 2020, the existence of a third film was previously unheard of.
Specific plot details for “Knives Out 2 and 3” have not yet been confirmed.
However, Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the original 2019 ‘whodunnit’ mystery flick, has penned the scripts for the sequels and will return to direct. Daniel Craig will also reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc.
Knives Out 2 is expected to begin filming in late June.
After premiering at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival,Â Knives Out was a critical and commercial success. The film, which streams on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, also starred an ensemble cast that included Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis and the late Canadian actor Christopher Plummer.
Image credit: Lionsgate
