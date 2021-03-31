PREVIOUS|
News

Netflix buys Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequels for $450 million

Johnson is returning to write and direct, while Daniel Craig is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc

Mar 31, 2021

5:38 PM EDT

0 comments

Knives Out Daniel Craig

Netflix has won a major bidding war among streamers to acquire the rights to the second and third Knives OutÂ films for $450 million USD (about $565 million CAD).

According toÂ Deadline, Amazon and Apple were also in talks withÂ Knives OutÂ studio Lionsgate.Â While Lionsgate had confirmed a sequel in February 2020, the existence of a third film was previously unheard of.

Specific plot details for “Knives Out 2 and 3” have not yet been confirmed.

However, Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed the original 2019 ‘whodunnit’ mystery flick, has penned the scripts for the sequels and will return to direct. Daniel Craig will also reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

Knives Out 2 is expected to begin filming in late June.

After premiering at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival,Â Knives Out was a critical and commercial success. The film, which streams on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, also starred an ensemble cast that included Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis and the late Canadian actor Christopher Plummer.

Image credit: Lionsgate

Source: Variety, Deadline

Related Articles

News

Mar 28, 2021

12:06 PM EDT

Netflix plans to release 40 new anime titles this year

News

Mar 30, 2021

9:09 PM EDT

Netflix targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2022

Resources

Mar 27, 2021

6:10 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 22-28]

News

Mar 23, 2021

2:35 PM EDT

Marvel’s Black Widow releasing in July on Disney+ and in theatres

Comments