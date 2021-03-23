Nintendo partners with Niantic on ‘Pikmin’ mobile AR game

Nintendo is working on a new augmented reality (AR) PikminÂ game for mobile devices alongside PokÃ©mon Go developer Niantic.
In a press release, the Japanese gaming giant said the currently untitled game will feature “activities designed to encourage walking and make the activity more enjoyable.”
No other details were confirmed, but the game will presumably play similarly toÂ PokÃ©mon GoÂ and bring creatures to life in the real world using AR.
The Pikmin game is the first title to come from Niantic’s Tokyo studio; its flagship San Francisco office led development on PokÃ©mon Go. This will also be the first “in a series of apps” that Nintendo and Niantic are collaborating on.
Nintendo says theÂ PikminÂ game will launch globally later this year; pre-registration is now open here.
The most recentÂ PikminÂ title to be released wasÂ Pikmin 3 DeluxeÂ in October, an enhanced Switch port ofÂ Pikmin 3Â on the Wii U.
Source: Nintendo
