Virgin Mobile offering up to $40 bill credit for 12 months on home internet plans

Virgin Mobile currently offers up to $40 in monthly credits on its home internet plans, which means you can get 100Mbps download speeds for just $40 per month.
Spotted by RedFlagDeals (RFD), the Bell flanker brand offers credits on all three of its home internet packages. It’s worth noting that all three plans offer 10Mbps upload speed and the bill credit applies for 12 months. The discounts vary, but you can view them all below:
- 25Mbps download, unlimited usage — $35 per month ($60 plan with $25 credit for 12 months)
- 50Mbps, unlimited usage — $35 per month ($70 plan with $35 credit for 12 months)
- 100Mbps, unlimited usage — $40 per month ($80 plan with $40 credit for 12 months)
Interestingly, it looks like Virgin only shows the deals directly through this link — they don’t show up on the website normally. It also appears that you’ll need to call Virgin Mobile to activate. Modem and installation are included.
RFD user ‘Kasakato’ pointed out that Virgin Mobile offers price protection, but only for the discount.
In other words, Virgin could raise the base internet plan price, and anyone subscribed to the plan would also see an increase, less the protected discount amount. That said, Kasakato notes that Virgin Mobile appears to have raised prices by $10 within the last week, so the chances are slim that there will be another significant price jump soon.
You can view the RFD post hereÂ or check out the deal on Virgin Mobile’s website.
Source: RedFlagDeals
