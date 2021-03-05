Telus offering $80/20GB plan for a ‘limited-time’

Though it’s not exactly the best deal we’ve seen in the last few months, Telus is currently offering 20GB of data for $80.
The plan is available for both new and existing customers. It also works with Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and purchasing a more recent device through Telus, like the Galaxy S21 UltraÂ and iPhone 12.
The plan includes 20GB of data at typical network speed, with speeds being throttled down to 512Kbps after you hit your cap. It also features unlimited Canada-wide calling, text messages, picture messages and video messages.
Other features include call display, call waiting, basic voicemail and conference calling. To sign up for the plan, follow this link.
