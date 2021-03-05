The five best deals in Canadian tech this week

Welcome to Five-Deal Friday, where we scour the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers.
This week we have deals of up to 75 percent off, including Nintendo Switch games, robovacs, and portable chargers.
HTC Vive Pro Virtual Reality System
HTC’s most advanced VR system is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. If you’re looking to get the best VR experience on the market, the Vive Pro is where it’s at. In its review, IGN said “If money is no object, the Vive Pro is absolutely the way to go for image quality and comfort. Its high-resolution display and improved lenses are a noticeable step forward in VR technology.”
The Vive Pro isn’t for everyone. It’s expensive, and you need a decent PC to support it. But at $300 off its regular price, this bundle offers a lot for VR enthusiasts to enjoy.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $1320.61
Super Mario Maker 2
One of Nintendo’s most popular games is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. Super Mario Maker 2 is one of the Switch’s best titles, and as longtime Nintendo fans know, the company’s first-party titles rarely go on sale.
In its review, IGN gave the game a 9.5, saying “Super Mario Maker 2 is the most accessible game design tool ever created, and that core is just one part of a greater whole.” The game can be grabbed for a limited time for 35 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $51.96
Eufy Ultra-Slim Robot Vacuum
Eufy’s top-reviewed robot vacuum is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. This ultra-slim model is perfect for smaller homes such as condos and apartments for getting underneath low-profile furniture.
With multiple cleaning profiles, timers, and self-charging, the Eufy is an excellent entry-level robovac. You can get the Eufy for a limited time for 30 percent off its regular price.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $216.99
Anker PowerCore 20,000mAh Power Bank
Anker’s best-selling power bank on sale at Amazon Canada. As one of the most popular charging brands, Anker has a wide selection of portable chargers, and the PowerCore 20,000mAh model is one of its best.
With simultaneous charging for two USB-A devices and a slim, textured finish, it’s a perfect companion for weekend excursions. It doesn’t have the premium features seen on higher-end models such as USB-C charging, but for $33.99, the Anker PowerCore is a great deal.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $33.99
The SNES Encyclopedia
The SNES Encyclopedia is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. While technically not a tech deal, this book covers every game released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, so it definitely holds interest for gamers and tech enthusiasts.
And admittedly, it’s a personal pick. While the print edition of Chris Scullion’s book is currently also on sale for 10 percent off, you can pick up the Kindle edition for a full 75 percent off. At just $4.99, this is a must-have item for collectors and nostalgic players alike.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $4.99
