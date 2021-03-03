over the past weekend, PokÃ©mon celebrated its 25th birthday with a virtual Post Malone concert.
The day before, The PokÃ©mon Company also unveiled new upcoming games, PokÃ©mon Brilliant Diamond andÂ Shining Pearl and PokÃ©monÂ Legends: Arceus.Â
MobileSyrup will have coverage on these upcoming Pocket Monster games including New Pokemon Snap soon, but we’re asking one very simple question: what’s your favourite PokÃ©mon and why?
My favourite PokÃ©mon is the final evolution of Chimchar and one of the starter PokÃ©mon of the fourth generation games, Infernape. This means I’m also super excited to play Brilliant Diamond. It’s funny because I’m afraid of apes, but Infernape is more monkey than an ape, so it works out fine.
Infernape is my favourite because I think the monster is incredibly cool-looking and is based on Sun Wukong in Chinese or Son Goku in Japanese. Sun Wukong/Son Goku is where Son Goku (who just goes by Goku) from Dragon Ball Z comes from — the first anime I ever watched was Dragon Ball when I was about four years old.
Additionally, it reminds me of the Digimon Apemon, which I thought was also a great-looking creature while growing up.
Let us know in the comments below what your favourite PokÃ©mon is and why.
Comments