PokÃ©mon Legends Arceus gives the series the Breath of the Wild open-world treatment

The company is finally building the open-world action RPG of your dreams

Feb 26, 2021

10:55 AM EST

PokÃ©mon Legends Arceus

During the series’ 25th anniversary presentation, The PokÃ©mon Company revealed a few new games, including PokÃ©mon Diamond and Pearl remakes and more footage of PokÃ©mon Snap, but PokÃ©mon Legends Arceus stole the show.

The new game looks to modernize the classic PokÃ©mon gameplay formula by making it more of an open-world game with a tighter focus on collecting Pocket Monsters.

The brief presentation showed off how players can crouch and sneak up on PokÃ©mon to surprise them with PokÃ© Balls.

While Nintendo has created offshoot PokÃ©mon games in the past, including Let’s Go and PokÃ©mon XD: Gale of Darkness, this seems different and could perhaps be a new path for the series.

Legends Arceus’ plot sets your player on a mission to create the world’s first PokÃ©dex, suggesting that Arceus is set so far in the past that it could be ripe for sequels.

PokÃ©mon Legends Arceus is slated to release in early 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. If you want to scratch your PokÃ©mon itch in 2021, you’ll be stuck with PokÃ©mon Snap and Brillant Diamond and Shiny Pearl.Â 

