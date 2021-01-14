PREVIOUS|
New Pokémon Snap releases on the Nintendo Switch on April 30

You'll soon be able to throw apples at Pikachu again until it starts crying

Jan 14, 2021

12:21 PM EST

New Pokemon Snap

It’s still difficult to believe that a new Pokémon Snap game is actually on the way.

Nintendo announced the sequel to the 1996 classic Pokémon Snap several months ago, but now it has a specific release date: April 30th.

Like the original game, in New Pokémon Snap, players take control of a Pokémon photographer who travels through a new region called Lental featuring water, jungles and beaches. In the game, players work with Professor Mirror and his assistant Rita to photograph and observe Pokémon in their natural habitat.

Like the first Pokémon Snap, players will be judged on their photography skills through “Photodex” points. The trailer that accompanies the game’s release date announcement shows how players can use Apples to lure Pokémon closer to them to get a better photo, a technique anyone who played the original Pokémon Snap will likely find very familiar.

New Pokemon Snap

The game will also still be on-rails and force players down a specific path — again, just like the first Pokémon Snap.

As a big fan of the original Pokémon Snap, I’m excited to get my hands on New Pokémon Snap, and I’m hoping the game manages to capture the original title’s magic.

