Sony announces four partnerships to support Black communities

Mar 4, 2021

7:07 AM EST

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced new partnerships that aim to support Black communities.Â 

The company has teamed up with four groups: Black Girls Code, The Hidden Genius Project, Gameheads and Black in Games.

SIE says it aims to work with these partners to improve access to the tech, the gaming industry and to help highlight Black voices.

Black Girls Code aims to address racial and gender in the STEM field. It empowers girls of colour ages seven to 17 by teaching coding and game design.

The Hidden Genius Project invests in young Black men by giving them access to technology training and more.

Gameheads uses video game design, development and DevOps to train youth of colour in the Bay Area and specifically aims to train young people from 15 to 25.

Finally, Black in Gaming aims to cultivate the global community by increasing the representation of Pan-African descent in the video game industry.

You can learn more about SIE’s new partnerships here.

