Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in March 2021

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ video streaming service in March in Canada.
Notably, March is a little different than usual, in that it’s the first full month to feature Disney+ Star, the company’s new general entertainment brand containing movies and shows from the likes of 20th Century Fox, 20th Television, and more.
Star is included in a Disney+ subscription, although the price of the service has gone up accordingly (see more below). As a result, Disney+ is adding more new titles in March than it has in previous months thanks to Star. Keep in mind, however, that some Star titles might not be appropriate for all audiences, in which case you can use Disney+’s new parental controls to limit kids from seeing them.
Now, without further ado, see below for the full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ in March:
March 5th
- The Aftermath (2019) [Star]
- Flicka 2 [Star]
- Flicka: Country Pride [Star]
- Helstrom (Season 1, new episode) [Star]
- Love In The Time of Corona (Season 1) [Star]
- Love, Victor (Season 1, new episode) [Star Original]
- Raya and the Last Dragon [Disney+ Original] —Â a Premier Access title, costs $34.99 CAD on top of Disney+ subscription
- Solar Opposites (Season 1, new episode) [Star Original]
- WandaVision — Episode 9 (Season Finale) [Disney+ Original]
March 12th
- Animal Fight Night (Seasons 5-6)
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
- Dr. Kâ€™s Ecotic Animal ER (Seasons 1-7)
- Helstrom (Season 1, new episode) [Star]
- Jane
- Love, Victor (Season 1, new episode) [Star Original]
- Marvel Studios: Assembled (Season 1 Premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- Marvel Studios: Legends (Season 1, new episode) [Disney+ Original]
- Miss Peregrineâ€™s Home For Peculiar Children [Star]
- Own the Room
- Solar Opposites (Season 1, new episode) [Star Original]
March 19th
- Before the Flood
- Big Hero 6: The Series (Season 3)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Series Premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- Genius (Season 2) [Star]
- Grown-ish (Season 3, new episode) [Star]
- Helstrom (Season 1, new episode) [Star]
- Love, Victor (Season 1, new episode) [Star Original]
- Solar Opposites (Season 1, new episode) [Star Original]
March 26th
- Code Black (Season 1-3) [Star]
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — Episode 2 [Disney+ Original]
- Ghost Whisperer (Season 1-5) [Star]
- Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) [Star]
- Grown-ish (Season 3, new episode) [Star]
- The Help [Star]
- Helstrom (Season 1, new episode) [Star]
- Inside Pixar — Episodes 11 to 15 [Disney+ Original]
- Love, Victor (Season 1, new episode) [Star Original]
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — Series Premiere [Disney+ Original]
- Solar Opposites (S1, new episode) [Star Original]
- Taste The Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 1) [Star]
As mentioned above, with the addition of Star to the catalogue, Disney+ now costs $11.99/month (previously $8.99) or $119.99/year (previously $89.99).
February’s general lineup of new Disney+ content can be found here, while a roundup of everything that’s come to the service this month via Star is available here.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
