Here’s Disney+ Canada’s full ‘Star’ content launch lineup

In December, Disney revealed that it would finally roll out its U.S.- and Japan-only streaming service Hulu to other international markets, including Canada.
However, instead of launching Hulu as a separate platform in these countries, Disney is bringing the service’s content to Disney+ via a new branded section called “Star” on February 23rd. In particular, Star will feature more adult-oriented fare, in stark contrast to Disney+’s family-friendly-skewing content up until this point. Disney+ will add new parental controls on February 23rd to ensure kids profiles cannot access age-inappropriate content without a PIN.
Now, Disney has confirmed that Star will launch over 150 TV series and more than 500 movies in Canada, increasing to nearly 800 by the end of 2021. A good portion of this content will be older shows like Family Guy, The X-Files,Â 24Â andÂ Criminal Minds, and classic films likeÂ Die Hard,Â Alien,Â The Devil Wears Prada, but there will also be ‘Star Originals’ that will be exclusive to Disney+ in Canada.
The Star Originals that will be available on Disney+ Canada at launch are Love, Simon and Solar Opposites, while Star Originals coming later in 2021 include Only Murders in the Building (starring Hamilton, Ontario’s own Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez), Dopesick (starring Will Chase, Rosario Dawson, Jake Dorman and Michael Keaton) and The Dropout (starring Kate McKinnon).
It’s important to note that Disney is also increasing the price of Disney+ Canada on February 23rd. Specifically, the monthly price is rising from $8.99 CAD to $11.99, while the annual subscription fee will increase from $89.99 to $119.99. Disney says current prices for existing subscribers (prior to February 23rd) will be honoured for six months, with the price change taking effect on the monthly or annual renewal date following August 22nd, 2021.
Now, without further ado, see below for the full list of content that is launching with Star on February 23rd:
Movies
- 12 Rounds
- 127 Hours
- 13th Warrior
- The 25th Hour
- 28 Days Later
- 28 Weeks Later
- 500 Days of Summer
- 9 To 5
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Adam (2009)
- The Air Up There
- The Alamo (2004)
- Alien
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien Vs. Predator
- Alien: Covenant
- Alien 3
- Aliens
- Aliens Vs. Predator â€“ Requiem
- Alive
- All About Steve
- Amelia
- Anna and The King
- Annapolis
- Another Earth
- Another Stakeout
- Antwone Fisher
- Anywhere But Here
- Arachnophobia
- Armageddon
- The Art of Getting By
- The A-Team
- Australia
- Babylon A.D.
- Bachelor Party
- Bad Company (2002)
- Bad Company (Aka: Tool Shed)
- Bad Times At The El Royale
- Baggage Claim
- The Banger Sisters
- Battle for the Planet of the Apes
- Battle of The Sexes
- The Beach
- Beaches
- Before and After (1996)
- Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
- Belle
- Beloved (1998)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Best Laid Plans
- Big Trouble
- Big Trouble In Little China
- Billy Bathgate
- Black Nativity
- Black Swan (2010)
- The Book of Life
- The Book Thief
- Bootmen
- Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation
- Boys Donâ€™t Cry
- The Bravados
- Bridge of Spies
- Bringing Down The House
- Broadcast News (Aka: Nachrichtenfieber)
- Brokedown Palace
- Broken Arrow (1996)
- Broken Lizardâ€™s Club Dread
- Brown Sugar
- Bubble Boy
- Buffy, The Vampire Slayer
- Bulworth
- Bushwhacked
- Butch and Sundance: The Early Days
- Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid
- Calendar Girls
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Canâ€™t Buy Me Love
- Casanova (2005)
- Catch That Kid
- Cedar Rapids
- Celtic Pride
- The Chain Reaction Chairman
- Chasing Papi
- Chronicle
- A Civil Action
- The Clearing
- Cleopatra (1963)
- The Closer You Get
- Cocktail
- Cocoon: The Return
- Cold Creek Manor
- The Color of Money
- Come See The Paradise
- Comebacks
- The Commando (1985)
- Con Air
- Confetti
- Conviction
- A Cool Dry Place
- The Corky Romano Counselor
- Courage Under Fire
- Cousin Bette
- Coyote Ugly
- Cradle Will Rock
- Crazy Heart Crazy/Beautiful
- Crimson Tide
- The Crucible
- Cyrus
- Damien â€“ Omen II
- Dangerous Minds
- The Darjeeling Limited
- Dark Water
- Date Night
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- The Day After Tomorrow
- The Day The Earth Stood Still
- Day Watch
- Dead Poets Society
- Dead Presidents
- Deadpool
- Deceived (1991)
- Deception (2008)
- The Deep End
- Deep Rising
- Deja Vu
- The Delivery Man
- The Descendants
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Devilâ€™s Due
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard With A Vengeance
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Dom Hemingway
- Double Take
- Down and Out In Beverly Hills
- Down Periscope
- Dragonball: Evolution
- Dreaming of Joseph Lees
- Drive Me Crazy
- The Drop
- Dude, Whereâ€™s My Car?
- Duets
- The East
- Ed Wood
- The Edge
- Encino Man
- Enemy Mine
- Enemy of The State
- Enough Said
- Escape from the Planet of the Apes
- Evita
- Exodus: Gods and Kings
- The Family Stone
- Far from the Madding Crowd (2015)
- Father Hood
- Father of The Bride
- Father of The Bride Part II
- The Favourite
- Fever Pitch
- The Fifth Estate
- The Final Conflict
- Firelight
- Firestorm (1998)
- Flight of The Phoenix (2004)
- Flightplan
- The Fly (1986)
- For The Boys
- The French Connection
- French Connection II
- Fright Night
- From Hell
- The Fury
- G.I. Jane
- Garage Days
- Garden State
- Gentlemen Broncos
- Gifted (2017)
- The Gods Must Be Crazy
- Gone In Sixty Seconds
- A Good Day To Die Hard
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- The Good Son (1993)
- A Good Year
- Goodbye Christopher Robin
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Great White Hype
- Green Card
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Guilty As Sin
- Gun Shy
- The Hand That Rocks The Cradle
- The Happening
- The Hate U Give
- He Got Game
- The Heat (2013)
- Here On Earth
- Hidalgo
- Hide and Seek
- The Hills Have Eyes
- The Hills Have Eyes 2
- The History Boys
- Hitchcock
- Hitman
- Hitman: Agent 47
- Hoffa
- Holy Man
- Hope Floats
- Hope Springs (2003)
- The Hot Chick
- Hot Shots!
- Hot Shots! Part Deux
- I Heart Huckabees
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- I Origins
- I Think I Love My Wife
- I, Robot
- Idiocracy
- In America
- In Her Shoes
- Independence Day
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- The Insider
- Instinct
- Into The Grizzly Maze
- Inventing The Abbotts
- Jennifer’s Body
- The Jewel of The Nile
- John Tucker Must Die
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Joy
- Judge Dredd
- Juno
- Just Married
- Just Wright
- Keeping Up With The Joneses
- King Arthur
- Kingdom Come
- Kingdom of Heaven
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Kinsey
- Kiss Me Goodbye
- Kissing Jessica Stein
- Kung Pow: Enter The Fist
- The Ladykillers
- Last Dance (1996)
- The Last King of Scotland
- Le Divorce
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Letâ€™s Be Cops
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
- Life of Pi
- Like Mike
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Little Murders
- Live Free Or Die Hard
- Logan
- The Longest Ride
- Looking For Richard
- Love, Simon
- Mad Love (1995)
- The Magus
- The Man From Snowy River
- Margaret
- The Marine
- Marked For Death
- The Marrying Man
- Martha Marcy May Marlene
- The Martian
- Mash
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of The World
- Max Payne
- The Maze Runner
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
- Me and Earl and The Dying Girl
- Me, Myself and Irene
- Medicine Man
- Melinda and Melinda
- Men of Honor
- Metro
- Miami Rhapsody
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
- Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
- Millerâ€™s Crossing
- Mission To Mars
- Mistress America
- Money For Nothing
- Monkeybone
- Moonlight Mile
- Morgan
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- The Mountain Between Us
- Mr. Destiny
- My Cousin Rachel (1952)
- My Cousin Rachel (2017)
- My Cousin Vinny
- My Father The Hero
- Mystery, Alaska
- The Namesake
- Need For Speed
- Never Die Alone
- Never Let Me Go
- The Newton Boys
- Night Watch (2006)
- Nixon
- Noises Off
- Notes On A Scandal
- Nothing To Lose
- Notorious
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Office Space
- The Omen (1976)
- The Omen (2006)
- One Good Cop
- One Hour Photo
- Oscar and Lucinda
- The Other Side of The Door
- The Other Sister
- The Other Woman (2014)
- Our Family Wedding
- Out To Sea
- Paper Towns
- Passed Away
- Pathfinder (2007)
- Patti Cake$
- Patton
- Pearl Harbor
- Phenomenon
- Phone Booth
- Picture Perfect (1997)
- Planet of The Apes (1968)
- Planet of The Apes (2001)
- Poltergeist (2015)
- The Poseidon Adventure
- Post Grad
- Powder
- The Preacherâ€™s Wife
- Predator
- Predator 2
- The Predator
- Predators
- The Prestige
- Pretty Woman
- Primeval
- Prometheus
- The Proposal (2009)
- The Puppet Masters (Robert A. Heinlein)
- The Pyramid
- Quills
- Quiz Show
- Raising Arizona
- Ramona and Beezus
- Ravenous
- Rebound
- The Recruit
- Reign of Fire
- Renaissance Man
- Revenge of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise
- The Ringer
- Rise of The Planet of The Apes
- Robin Hood (1991)
- Robin Hood: Men In Tights
- Robots (2005)
- The Rock
- The Rocker
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Romancing The Stone
- Romy and Micheleâ€™s High School Reunion
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Ruby Sparks
- Rushmore
- Ruthless People
- The Savages
- Say Anything
- Say It Isnâ€™t So
- The Scarlet Letter
- Sea of Shadows
- The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- The Secret Life of Bees
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
- Separate Lies
- The Sessions
- Shadow Conspiracy
- Shallow Hal
- Shanghai Knights
- Shanghai Noon
- The Shape of Water (2017)
- Shining Through
- Shopgirl
- Sideways
- The Siege
- Signs
- Silver Streak
- Simon Birch
- A Simple Twist Of Fate
- The Sitter
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- The Sixth Sense
- Sleeping With The Enemy Snatched
- Solaris
- Someone Like You
- Soul Food
- Sound of My Voice
- Speed
- Speed 2: Cruise Control
- Spy
- Spy Hard
- Stakeout
- Step Up
- Step Up 3d
- Stoker
- Summer of Sam
- Sunshine (2007)
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Super Troopers 2
- Surrogates
- Sweet Home Alabama (Feature) (2002)
- Swing Kids
- Table 19
- Taken (2008)
- Taken 2
- Taken 3
- Taking Care of Business
- Taxi (2004)
- Terminal Velocity
- Thank You For Smoking
- That Thing You Do!
- Thereâ€™s Something About Mary
- The Thin Red Line (1999)
- Thirteen (2003)
- This Means War
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Three Fugitives
- The Three Stooges (2012)
- Titan A.E.
- Tombstone
- Tora! Tora! Tora!
- Toys
- Trance
- The Transporter
- Transporter 2
- Trapped In Paradise
- Tristan & Isolde
- True Identity
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
- Unbreakable
- Under The Tuscan Sun
- Unstoppable (2010)
- Up Close & Personal
- V.I. Warshawski
- The Verdict
- Veronica Guerin
- Victor Frankenstein
- The Village (2004)
- Volcano (1997)
- Von Ryanâ€™s Express
- Waiting To Exhale
- Waitress
- Waking Life
- Walk The Line
- Wall Street
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
- War for the Planet of the Apes
- War Horse
- The War of The Roses
- The Watch (2012)
- Water For Elephants
- The Waterboy
- The Way Way Back
- Whatâ€™s Love Got To Do With It
- When A Man Loves A Woman
- White Men Canâ€™t Jump
- Why Him?
- Wild (2014)
- Wild Hogs
- William Shakespeareâ€™s Romeo + Juliet Wilson (2017)
- Win Win
- Wonâ€™t Back Down
- Working Girl (1988)
- The X-Files
- The X-Files: I Want To Believe
- Zardoz
TV shows
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- 24
- 8 Simple Rules
- 9-1-1
- 9-1-1: Lone Star
- According To Jim
- Alias
- Alone Together
- American Dad
- American Housewife
- Angel
- Astronaut Wives Club
- The Baby Daddy
- Benched
- Betrayal
- Beyond
- Blackish
- Bless The Harts
- Bless This Mess
- Blossom
- Body of Proof
- Bones
- The Boonies
- Bordertown
- Brickleberry
- Brothers & Sisters
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- Bunheads
- Burn Notice
- Cake
- The Catch
- Chance
- The Cleveland Show
- Code Black
- Commander In Chief
- Cougar Town
- Criminal Minds
- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders
- Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior
- Eli Stone
- Ellen
- Emergence
- Empire
- Family Guy
- Felicity
- The Finder
- Firefly
- The Fix
- For The People
- The Fosters
- Futurama
- Galavant
- Gcb
- Genius
- Ghost Whisperer
- The Gifted
- The Glades
- Glee
- Godfather of Harlem
- Good Trouble
- Grandfathered
- Greek
- Grown-Ish
- Harrow
- Helstrom
- Hill Street Blues
- Homeland
- How I Met Your Mother
- Jane By Design
- Kevin (Probably) Saves The World
- The Kids Are Alright
- The Killing
- Kyle Xy
- The Last Man On Earth
- Last Man Standing
- The League
- Lie To Me
- The Long Road Home
- Love, Victor
- M*A*S*H
- Make It Or Break It
- Man Seeking Woman
- Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
- The Mayor
- Melissa & Joey
- The Mick
- Mistresses
- Mixed-Ish
- Motherland: Fort Salem
- My Name Is Earl
- My So-Called Life
- My Wife And Kids
- Napoleon Dynamite
- New Girl
- The Orville
- Outmatched
- The Passage
- Perception
- Perfect Harmony
- Raising Hope
- Raising The Bar
- The Real O’Neals
- Red Band Society
- The Resident
- Resurrection
- Revenge
- The River
- Rosewood
- Salem
- Samantha Who?
- Scrubs
- Secrets And Lies
- Single Parents
- Siren
- Sleepy Hollow
- Solar Opposites
- Sons of Anarchy
- Station 19
- Stitchers
- The Story of God With Morgan Freeman
- The Strain
- Stumptown
- Terra Nova
- Terriers
- Touch
- Trophy Wife
- Tyrant
- Ugly Betty
- Wayward Pines
- What About Brian
- The Whispers
- White Collar
- Wicked City
- The X-Files
- Young & Hungry
Additionally, here’s the standard, non-Star list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in February.
