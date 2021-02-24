PREVIOUS|
EB Games restocking Xbox Series X and Series S consoles at 10am ET

The retailer is only restocking Xbox All Access subscription bundles

Feb 24, 2021

9:53 AM EST

If you’re still trying to get your hands on an Xbox Series X or Series S, you might be able to snag one this morning from EB Games.

The retailer recently tweeted that its online store will restock Xbox All Access bundles at 7am PT/10am ET.

Xbox All Access bundles are $39.99 per month 24-month subscription that gets you an Xbox Series X with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series S costs $29.99 a month for 24 months with Xbox All Access.

You can pick up either console here. Keep in mind that the Series X is still selling out fairly fast, so move quickly if you want to buy one.

It’s important to note that several EB Games Canada customers recently reported that the retailer’s website leaked personal information when they attempted to purchase a PlayStation 5 online. It’s unclear if EB Games has fixed this issue.

