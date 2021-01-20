Staples Canada sale on Wi-Fi routers includes discounts up to $160

Staples Canada is running a sale on Wi-Fi routers — if you’re looking to upgrade your connection, now may be the time to do it.
The range of discounts varies widely from as little as $10 off to as much as $160 off. Most of the router deals expire on January 26th, 2021. We’ve included some of the highlights below:
- Linksys WRT32X AC3200 Dual-Band WiFi Gaming Router — $169.97 (usually $329.99)
- ASUS RT-AC86U AC2900 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router — $199.99 (usually $249.99)
- TP-Link Archer A10 AC2600 MU-MIMO WiFi Router — $119.99 (usually $139.99)
- Netgear Nighthawk X6 AC3200 Tri-Band WiFi Router — $239.97 (usually $299.99)
- D-Link DIR-2640 Smart AC2600 High Power Wi-Fi Gigabit Router – $139.99 (usually $169.99)
- Netgear R7000 Nighthawk AC1900 Dual-Band Smart WiFi Router – $129.97 (usually $219.99)
- Linksys MAX-STREAM Mesh WiFi 6 Router – $149.99 (usually $199.99)
- Huawei WiFi AX3 Quad-Core Router with Wi-Fi 6 Plus – $158.99 (usually $198.99)
- Netgear Orbi WiFi Satellite AC2200 – $149.99 (usually $199.99)
Those interested can find the full list of Wi-Fi routers on Staples’ website.
Comments