PREVIOUS|
News

Staples Canada sale on Wi-Fi routers includes discounts up to $160

Most of the deals end on January 26th

Jan 20, 2021

11:45 AM EST

0 comments

Staples website on a smartphone

Staples Canada is running a sale on Wi-Fi routers — if you’re looking to upgrade your connection, now may be the time to do it.

The range of discounts varies widely from as little as $10 off to as much as $160 off. Most of the router deals expire on January 26th, 2021. We’ve included some of the highlights below:

Those interested can find the full list of Wi-Fi routers on Staples’ website.

Related Articles

News

Nov 24, 2020

3:18 PM EST

Staples Canada pre-Black Friday deals are live

Features

Sep 2, 2017

6:31 PM EDT

D-Link’s Covr mesh router packs power at a competitive price

News

Dec 23, 2020

2:02 PM EST

Amazon Canada running sale on Beats headphones, select models up to 48% off

News

Dec 23, 2020

12:27 PM EST

Staples’ Boxing Week sale starts December 25

Comments