News

The latest Nvidia Shield update adds PS5 and Xbox controller support

The device is also getting the December 2020 Android security update

Jan 20, 2021

10:18 AM EST

Nvidia Shield TV

If you own one of the newest Xbox or PlayStation controllers, you can now connect them to the Nvidia Shield TV.

The latest update for the Android TV device adds the December Android security patch and the ability to pair with Sony’s Dualsense controller and the Xbox controller’s newer variant that released alongside the Xbox Series X/S.

That means you can use the controllers with Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming platform or with some Android games. If Stadia or Xbox Game Pass ever come to Android TV, these new controllers would work for those as well.

It should be noted that games need to be developed to take advantage of the DualSense’s improved haptics and triggers, so most games that you play through the Shield TV platform will use it as a regular controller.

Source: 9to5Google

