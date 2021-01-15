Apple reportedly plans to launch revamped iMac this year

Along with a complete MacBook Pro redesign set for later in 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also says that Apple’s 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac will also get a significant overhaul this year.
According to Bloomberg, two iMac models will be released in 2021, with one featuring a design similar to the look of Apple’s squared-off Pro Display XDR. This means that the substantial bezels and curved rear featured in the current iMac design will be a thing of the past. This also marks the first time Apple has redesigned the iMac since 2012.
Of course, Apple’s new iMacs will also feature the next-generation version of its M1 processor. Likely, at least some of the pricey $6,299 Pro Display XDR’s high-end technology will make its way to Apple’s iMac line.
Gurman also says that the Mac Pro will get an overhaul. Apple reportedly plans to release two versions of the Mac Pro, with one iteration featuring a new Intel CPU and the other being half the size and including Apple’s own silicon. The chip featured in the later upcoming Mac Pro will likely be an upgraded version of the ARM-based processor included in the recently released M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini.
Affectionately referred to as the cheese grater by some, Apple’s last Mac Pro redesign launched back in June 2019.
For information on recent rumours surrounding Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro redesign that reportedly includes a totally new look reminiscent of the squared-off iPad Pro, follow this link.
Source: Bloomberg
