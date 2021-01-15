Cogeco’s Epico IPTV service offers internet, TV and cloud PVR in one package

Cogeco’s new Epico IPTV service is now available in some areas.
Epico comes in several packages that combine Cogeco’s unlimited internet offerings with a set amount of TV options. For example, the $120 per month base package includes unlimited internet with up to 90Mbps download speeds, 10 TV channels of your choice plus 25 basic channels and one wireless Epico 4K Cloud PVR.
The next step up at $135 per month doubles the download speed to 180Mbps, increases the TV channels to 20 of your choice (and you still get the basic channels), plus you can get up to two Epico 4K Cloud PVRs. Finally, the $145 options include download speeds up to 360Mbps, 30 channels of your choice and up to three PVRs. The tiers include a Wi-Fi modem and either 50, 200 or 500 hours of TV recording.
If you dig a little deeper on Cogeco’s website, there’s a ‘basic’ Epico package with just the 25 basic channels, one Epico PVR and Cogeco’s ‘Ultrafibre 60’ unlimited internet. That internet package wasn’t listed on Cogeco’s website, and it’s not clear what the package entails.
It’s worth noting that the listed pricing is promotional and includes savings on the Epico TV package and corresponding Cogeco internet package for 24 months. The promo pricing is only for new customers and customers who cancelled all Cogeco services over six months ago.
If you’re curious about the benefits of Epico compared to the company’s other offerings, Cogeco provides a handy breakdown of the features here. In short, Epico includes benefits like a web app for watching from a computer, built-in Chromecast support, an Epico app for watching on your smartphone or tablet, cloud PCR recordings available to watch on multiple screens and more.
Cogeco also notes that for existing customers looking to switch to Epico, the current packages include internet, TV and equipment at one price, and the regular price of Epico will apply. Additionally, existing Cogeco customers will need to exchange their current equipment to get the new Epico equipment.
Those interested in learning more should check out Cogeco’s Epico website.
Comments