12 great tech deals at The Source right now

Just in time for the weekend, Canadian tech retailer The Source launched some decent discounts on a spate of great gear.
Check out the latest savings below:
- Sony X900H 65” 4K HDR LED Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $200)
- Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation for $49.99 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm – Aluminum Lily Gold for $289.99 (save $50)
- ASUS X509JA-TS51-CB 15.6” Laptop with Intel i5 for $649.99 (save $50)
- Acer Swift 3 SF314-57-563Z 14” Laptop with Intel i5 for $799.99 (save $100)
- HeadRush Halo HRSP 3000 Wireless Water-Resistant Speaker for $19.99 (save $30)
- HyperX Cloud Mix Over-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic for $199.99 (save $85)
- Under Armour Flash In-Ear True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $149.99 (save $100)
- JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth® Portable Speaker for $199.99 (save $40)
- JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One 2.0 Channel Compact Soundbar for $249.99 (save $50)
- HeadRush HRSP 5020 Capsule Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 (save $40)
- MSI Modern 14 A10RAS-1054CA 14” Laptop with Intel i7 for $999.99 (save $300)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Photo credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com
Comments