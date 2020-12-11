YouTube leaker shows off video of S21+ design and benchmark score

A leaked video of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ has surfaced online.
In the video, which is from the YouTube channel ‘Random Stuff 2,’ the leaker reveals the handset’s design and shows off a Geekbench benchmark sore.
During the approximate four-minute clip, we see the handset’s very slim bezels and small front-facing camera. The leaker quickly flips the phone to the back, where you can see the device’s prominent camera bump with three large camera sensors and a flash that’s off to the side.
Then, over the next three minutes, the leaker shows us the benchmark scoring and processing. The handset achieves a single-core score of 1,115 and a multi-core score of 3,326. For comparison, the Z Fold 2, which features a Snapdragon 865+ processor, scores a single-core score of 928 and a multi-core score of 3,132.
The Geekbench page also shows the model number ‘SM-G996U,’ which indicates that Random Stuff 2 is holding the S21+ despite saying that he’s using the S21.
The YouTuber says he’s been using the S21+ for two to three weeks, and his only concern is the pictures it snaps, which he says are oversaturated. However, he mentions he’s coming from the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the iPhone 12, so it might just be a matter of him not liking Samsung’s image processing.
Additionally, Random Stuff 2 says that the battery can easily survive up to a day.
The S21 series is rumoured to launch on January 14th, with sales starting on January 29th.
Source: Random Stuff 2
