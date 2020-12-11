Rogers’ Express Pickup will let you order a phone online and get it in-store

Rogers announced a new way for customers to get phones when ordering online: in-store pickup.
Dubbed ‘Express Pickup’ by the carrier, the new program will lets subscribers order phones online and pick it up at a store of their choosing at a time that’s convenient for them. Further, Rogers notes customers could pick up their new devices as soon as the day they order them.
Customers can simply select the ‘Pick up in store’ option when ordering a phone online to use Express Pickup. Rogers says there’s no additional cost for using Express Pickup.
Express Pickup seems like a great option to balance the online order process with an in-store experience. For one, it can minimize the time customers spend in Rogers stores — a plus given the ongoing pandemic. At the same time, it can also save customers from potentially waiting for an order to ship to them.
Along with Express Pickup, Rogers still offers other methods for ordering devices. There’s the standard online order where the company ships a phone to customers and the traditional in-store experience. On top of that, Rogers offers ‘Pro On-the-Go‘ in select cities. Pro On-the-Go will have a ‘Rogers expert’ deliver a device to customers’ doors and offer one-on-one setup support.
Those interested in Rogers Express Pickup can learn more about it on this ‘Help & Support’ page.
