Samsung India store claims Galaxy S21 series launches on January 14, sales start January 29

Samsung’s next Unpacked keynote date was previously rumoured to be on January 14th — and that now seems to be correct.
Samsung’s largest mobile experience store in India confirmed that the South Korean tech giant would unveil the handset on January 14th, according to Android Authority. Additionally, sales of the flagship series will start on January 29th in India.
A January 14th unveiling date would coincide with the last day of CES, one of the largest consumer tech shows of the year.
Furthermore, this Samsung mobile experience store in India is already taking pre-orders for all three handsets: the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. If you wanted to pre-book one of the handsets, they’re available for Rs 2,000 (roughly $34.50 CAD). The store says it will contact customers via WhatsApp about availability and delivery details. Those who have pre-booked can also decide which model of the handset they want after the devices are officially announced.
Samsung’s store also offered details about the colour options for the upcoming phones. The S21 will launch in grey, pink, purple and white. Further, the S21+ will come in pink, purple, silver and black, and the S21 Ultra will only be available in black and silver. Leaks have given us a glimpse of these devices’ purple and black variants, but I look forward to seeing the pink hue. It’s unclear what colours will make their way to Canada.
The Indian version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will sport an Exynos 2100 chipset. That said, yesterday, an FCC filing confirmed that the S21 series in North America will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 processor.
Last month, a lot of the Galaxy S21 series’ specs leaked.
Image Credit: Android Police
Source: Android Authority
Comments