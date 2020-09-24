EB Games Canada to take more PS5 pre-orders on September 25

EB Games Canada has confirmed that it will begin accepting more pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 on the morning of September 25th.
Important information regarding the Playstation 5!
Information importante concernant la console Playstation 5! pic.twitter.com/zCCpVTLnqL
— EB Games Canada 👾 (@EBGamesCanada) September 24, 2020
A specific time was not provided beyond a “morning” window. It’s also unclear whether pre-orders will be for both the $629 CAD standard PlayStation 5 and its $499 disc-less Digital Edition counterpart.
It’s worth noting that EB Games is now the second Canadian retailer to confirm more pre-orders in the morning of September 25th, following Walmart.
Therefore, it remains to be seen whether other retailers like Amazon or Best Buy will be also offering additional pre-orders around this time, but stay tuned to MobileSyrup for updates.
