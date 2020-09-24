PREVIOUS
News

EB Games Canada to take more PS5 pre-orders on September 25

Another retailer will be offering more pre-orders on Friday morning

Sep 24, 2020

3:16 PM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation 5

EB Games Canada has confirmed that it will begin accepting more pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 on the morning of September 25th.

A specific time was not provided beyond a “morning” window. It’s also unclear whether pre-orders will be for both the $629 CAD standard PlayStation 5 and its $499 disc-less Digital Edition counterpart.

It’s worth noting that EB Games is now the second Canadian retailer to confirm more pre-orders in the morning of September 25th, following Walmart.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether other retailers like Amazon or Best Buy will be also offering additional pre-orders around this time, but stay tuned to MobileSyrup for updates.

Related Articles

News

Sep 23, 2020

6:02 PM EDT

PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan’ sale discounts nearly 400 Japanese games

News

Sep 24, 2020

12:10 PM EDT

Walmart Canada to offer more PS5 pre-orders on September 25

News

Sep 20, 2020

9:41 AM EDT

First live images of PlayStation 5 reveal how large the console looks

News

Sep 24, 2020

9:00 AM EDT

Xbox launches free parental controls ‘Family Settings’ app on Android and iOS

Comments