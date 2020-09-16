Toronto restaurant launches pizza delivery subscription service

A downtown Toronto restaurant has launched what it claims is the world’s first pizza delivery subscription service.
General Assembly Pizza’s subscription offers free home delivery for stacks of 4, 6, 8 or 10 pizzas. Subscribers can choose their monthly stack size and then select their pizzas.
The four pizza stack costs $39 CAD, the six pizza stack costs $57, while the eight pizza stack costs $74. Lastly, the 10 pizza stack costs $90.
Pizzas are delivered to subscribers’ doorstep in a temperature controlled recyclable box. The delivery is also contactless and customers can track their packages.
“Since opening our doors in 2017, we have pushed for the best guest-experience possible, that’s why we’re launching a direct-to-consumer subscription-based ecommerce platform today,” said General Assembly Pizza CEO Ali Khan Lalani, in a press release.
There are six different types of pizzas that subscribers can choose from: domino effect, garden effect, mila margherita, the cheese wizard, loving cup and sweet heat.
Delivery is currently available to residents with postal codes that start with the letter ‘M.’ This includes downtown Toronto, Scarborough, North York, East York, East Toronto, West Toronto, York and Central Toronto.
General Assembly Pizza says that it plans to expand throughout Ontario in 2021, and notes that plans to expand its delivery zone to the GTA are already underway.
Image credit: General Assembly Pizza
Source: General Assembly Pizza
