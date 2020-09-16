PlayStation 5 to offer backward compatibility with PS4 through ‘PlayStation Plus Collection’

Sony has provided more details on how backward compatibility will work on PlayStation 5.
In a trailer, the company revealed that a selection of popular PS4 games will be playable on PS5 via the ‘PlayStation 5 Collection.’
“PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation,” wrote Sony in a blog post.
While specific details weren’t revealed, it seems that backward compatibility is locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription.
In the trailer, the company showed a variety of games, including The Last of Us Remastered, God of War (2018), Bloodborne, inFamous Second Son, Ratchet and Clank and more.
According to Sony, the PS Plus Collection will be an “added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price.” PS Plus costs $69.99 CAD per month in Canada.
Source: PlayStation
Comments