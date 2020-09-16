Some PlayStation 5 games will cost $89.99 in Canada

Sony has revealed Canadian pricing for PlayStation 5 games and accessories.
Most notably, Sony confirmed that some new PS5 games will be priced at $89.99 CAD in Canada, which is $10 more than the $79.99 MSRP for standard PS4 games. This lines up with some other publishers, such as 2K, charging $10 more for next-gen versions of their games. For context, this means that the $89.99 games will come up to just over $100 after taxes.
At launch, the $89.99 PS5 titles published by PlayStation will be the Demon’s Souls remake and vehicular combat game Destruction AllStars. Meanwhile, Canadian pricing will vary for other PS5 launch titles, such as $64.99 for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and $79.99 for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.
Additionally, Sony has revealed Canadian pricing for PS5 accessories:
- DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) — $89.99
- DualSense Charging Station (supports two DualSense controllers) — $39.99
- Pulse 3D wireless headset with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones — $129.99
- HD Camera with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves and their gameplay — $79.99
- Media Remote to navigate movies and streaming services –$39.99
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Canada on November 12th at a cost of $629 for the standard console and $499 for the all-digital model.
Image credit: PlayStation
