Netflix adds HD and HDR10 support to Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Flip 5G, Tab S7+ and more

Just like it has in the past with nearly every major smartphone release, Netflix has updated its list of HD and HDR10 supported smartphones and tablets with Samsung’s last devices.
On the high-end front, the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Z Flip 5G and still unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 2 now support HDR10.
The list of smartphones that now support HD is a little longer, but still includes the same recently released high-end Samsung devices as well as mid-range smartphones from the tech giant’s A-series.
It’s worth noting that the recently released TCL 10 5G and TCL 10 Plus are also included in the lists.
Below is a complete list of all the new devices that support HD and HDR10 with Netflix.
HD
- Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Samsung Galaxy A31
- Samsung Galaxy A41
- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M31s
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- TCL 10 5G
- TCL 10 Plus
HDR10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- TCL 10 5G
- TCL 10 Plus
Netflix is available in the Google Play Store. Subscription plans range from $9.99 to $16.99 per month.
Source: Netflix
