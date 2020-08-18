Bell offering some Internet customers 20GB of data for $65 per month

Bell seems to be offering its Internet customers an exclusive deal in an effort to get them to also become mobility customers.
An image sent to MobileSyrup by a reader shows that they were offered a $65 CAD for 20GB of Unlimited data. The customer says they just received the letter directly from Bell.
According to the image, the deal includes:
- Unlimited data with speeds that reduce after 20GB
- Unlimited Canada calling
- Unlimited texting
This offer seems to come with a SIM card. The document indicates that all customer needs to do is contact Bell either at ‘1-866-376-3298’ or at bell.ca/contactus.
Typically 20GB of data with Bell costs $95 CAD. Currently, Bell is offering $75 for 20GB of unlimited data for a limited time.
