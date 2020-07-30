Apple says it expects this year’s new iPhones to launch ‘a few weeks later’ than usual

Apple has confirmed that it expects this year’s new iPhone models to arrive slightly later than usual.
“Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September; this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later,” said Apple CFO Luca Maestri in a July 30th call following the release of the company’s Q3 2020 earnings report.
Maestri did not provide a specific reason for the delay. However, this confirms a Wall Street Journal report from April stating that production on the new iPhones would be pushed by about a month due to COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions. Qualcomm also alluded to an iPhone delay this week when it announced that a major 2020 5G flagship phone had been pushed back.
Further, financial services and investment firm Wedbush recently predicted that the new iPhones will indeed release in October. That said, Wedbush still expects Apple to hold a keynote in September to formally unveil the upcoming phones.
Overall, Apple is rumoured to be working on several 2020 iPhones, including 5.4-inch and 5.1-inch iPhone 12 models, as well as a Pro version with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch options. In terms of features, the phones are reported to sport a squared-off design similar to recent iPad Pro models, 5G connectivity and a new, faster 5nm A-series processor.
Via: The Verge
