Telus investing $90 million to connect Saanich, B.C. to fibre optic network

Telus is investing $90 million to connect more than 90 percent of homes and businesses in Saanich, British Columbia to its fibre optic network.
In an emailed press release, the carrier said the advanced Telus PureFibre network will connect residents and businesses directly to gigabit internet speeds while expanding cellular coverage throughout the region.
It notes that the investment will enhance wireline and wireless connectivity, and also prepare the region for 5G technology in the future.
Telus says construction on the project is already underway, and that it expects the majority of homes and businesses in the area to be connected by the end of 2022.
“We look forward to connecting our fellow British Columbians in Saanich and beyond to Telus PureFibre and supporting the community as it attracts new industries and innovators, supporting the jobs of today and those that have yet to be imagined,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a press release.
The carrier says a direct connection to the Telus PureFibre network “comes at no cost to taxpayers or residents.” It outlines that residents can expect to see Telus trucks throughout the community as construction begins.
Further, Telus team members who are interacting with home owners will be wearing personal protective equipment and maintaining physical distance.
This investment is part of Telus’ commitment to invest $4.7 billion throughout British Columbia between 2017 and 2020.
