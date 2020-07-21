OnePlus’ Nord looks like the new low-cost phone to beat

Look out Nokia and Motorola, because if OnePlus ever launches the Nord in Canada, it’s going almost certainly to steal the low-cost smartphone crown.
To be clear, MobileSyrup hasn’t gone hands-on with the Nord yet, but based on specs and initial impressions from other reviewers around the globe, the device seems to offer a ton of value.
The Nord is priced at $355 USD (roughly $477 CAD), making it cheaper than even Apple’s iPhone SE (2020), which costs $599 in Canada.
Below are the confirmed specs for the OnePlus Nord:
Overall, that stacks up to be an impressive phone, but only time will tell if it lasts. Looking at most of the reviews online, it seems like reviewers only got the devices today, or in some cases, last night since almost all of them seem to be just initial impressions.
The fact that OnePlus opted not to launch the device in North America also may mean the company isn’t confident it can compete here. As someone who has spent time with several low-end phones from Nokia, I know that riding that fine line between a good phone and a usable phone can be tricky, especially over time as the device gets slower and updated.
With all of that said, I have faith in OnePlus to deliver a stellar product, and I hope that the Nord lives up to the reputation the company has established for itself.
Alongside the Nord, the company launched a beta program that allows some lucky Canadians to gain access to the phone, and a new set of wireless headphones that sound great.
Source: OnePlus
