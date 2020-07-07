Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 20 event for August 5

Samsung has announced that the next ‘Unpacked’ event will take place on Wednesday, August 5th, at 10AM ET/7AM PT. This will be strictly an online event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Similar to previous years, Samsung has a teaser that looks to show off an SPen dropping a bronze water droplet.
It’s expected that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, and a successor to its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
In addition, Samsung is rumoured to launch a refresh of the Galaxy Tab S lineup, the Galaxy Watch 3 and new Galaxy Buds.
