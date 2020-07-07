PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 20 event for August 5

Jul 7, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

0 comments

samsung

Samsung has announced that the next ‘Unpacked’ event will take place on Wednesday, August 5th, at 10AM ET/7AM PT. This will be strictly an online event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar to previous years, Samsung has a teaser that looks to show off an SPen dropping a bronze water droplet.

It’s expected that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, and a successor to its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

In addition, Samsung is rumoured to launch a refresh of the Galaxy Tab S lineup, the Galaxy Watch 3 and new Galaxy Buds.

Related Articles

News

Jun 10, 2020

2:05 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to lack S Pen support due to digitizer deterioration

News

Jul 6, 2020

11:57 AM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 might release on August 21

News

Jul 7, 2020

12:04 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks with first real-world images

News

Jul 7, 2020

11:31 AM EDT

Samsung announces its new UV sterilizer and wireless charger

Comments