Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the reported name for company’s upcoming foldable

The nomenclature for the second iteration of the Galaxy Fold has leaked. Samsung is rumoured to combine the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold branding to create the ‘Galaxy Z Fold 2.’
According to SamMobile, a reliable source says the Fold will join the Z category, meaning that the South Korean company will bring its foldables under one umbrella. This makes sense considering the Samsung Store has the original Fold in the ‘Galaxy Z’ category.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will reportedly sport a 7.59-inch foldable inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2213 x 1689 processor. Further, the Z Fold 2 also sports a front hole-punch display a 6.23-inch with a 60Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumoured to launch on August 5th alongside the Note 20 series and the Tab S7.
Source: SamMobile
