The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch in August, and now, we’re getting a first look at what might the upcoming foldable handset.
The leaked render, which showcases the square-shaped smartphone unfolded, comes from the well-known leaker Ice Universe.
Fold 2 pic.twitter.com/ysdw6oIjqc
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 24, 2020
Given Samsung reportedly started mass production of the Galaxy Fold 2 back at the end of May, it makes sense for leaked renders to start appearing right now. The phone’s main display measures in at 7.59-inches and feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, there’s a 6.23-inch outer screen that sports a 60Hz refresh rate.
Ben Geskin released a diagram based on these leaked specs back in April.
Here's how Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 can look like 🤤
(based on display specs from @DSCCRoss) pic.twitter.com/qqueu9ksWA
— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) April 20, 2020
While the image looks similar to the leaked render, the placement of the inner camera is incorrect.
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 at a rumoured Unpacked event on August 5th.
Source: @UniverseIce
