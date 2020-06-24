PREVIOUS
News

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 render leaks online

The render showcases the inner display of the foldable smartphone

Jun 24, 2020

1:40 PM EDT

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch in August, and now, we’re getting a first look at what might the upcoming foldable handset.

The leaked render, which showcases the square-shaped smartphone unfolded, comes from the well-known leaker Ice Universe.

Given Samsung reportedly started mass production of the Galaxy Fold 2 back at the end of May, it makes sense for leaked renders to start appearing right now. The phone’s main display measures in at 7.59-inches and feature a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, there’s a 6.23-inch outer screen that sports a 60Hz refresh rate.

Ben Geskin released a diagram based on these leaked specs back in April.

While the image looks similar to the leaked render, the placement of the inner camera is incorrect.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 at a rumoured Unpacked event on August 5th.

Source: @UniverseIce

