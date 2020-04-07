Samsung may launch a Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant later this year: report

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip back in February, but it appears the company is also planning to sell a 5G variant later this year.
This news comes from SamMobile, although it doesn’t mention its source. Further, it doesn’t offer any extra details, other than the 5G variant will only be made available in limited markets around the world where 5G networks are live. Canada is now technically one of these markets.
The Galaxy Z Flip only has a 3,300mAh battery, which is pretty small for a smartphone that supports 5G. Samsung may launch a Z Flip with a larger battery and enough room for its Snapdragon 855+ processor and a 5G modem.
Exactly when or how much more the 5G version will cost is unclear.
