Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks on Russian Samsung website

As we near the prospective release date of the next phones in the Samsung Galaxy Note line, the Russian Samsung website has posted pictures of what is assumed to be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
The phone is in a really attractive ‘Mystic Bronze’ colour scheme according to the leak. The S-Pen is the same colour as well, and to me, it makes it look like a much more stylish fountain pen.
The design matches previous leaks of the Note 20 with its triple-lens design and rectangular camera bump.
Unfourtantly the Russian site only shared images of the phone, so we’re still unclear about what kind of spec’s Samsung is packing inside this year. As of the time of writing, both images are still on the site, but leaker Max Weinbach has posted pictures on Twitter of all the leaked phone to make it easier.
To get both images to appear on the site, you need to resize your browser window. Having a tall window reveals the tall phone while stretching the window out makes the other image appear.
Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020
Personally, I’ve always been a fan of the large and blocky styling Samsung applies to the Note lineup and this year’s phones seem to take that to the next level.
Source: Samsung Russia
