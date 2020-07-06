Microsoft revealing first-party Xbox Series X titles at July 23 ‘Games Showcase’

Microsoft has confirmed it plans to livestream its ‘Xbox Games Showcase‘ event on July 23rd at 12pm ET/9am PT.
The event is set to reveal many of the upcoming Xbox Series X’s titles, including Halo Infinite, the next-entry in the long-running Halo series that’s synonymous with the Xbox brand. Microsoft says the keynote will be livestreamed on Xbox’s website, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook.
Beyond Halo Infinite’s reveal, little is known about the upcoming livestream. Some rumours point to Microsoft potentially reviving Rare’s Perfect Dark franchise, as well as the Fable series getting a reboot.
🎮 Xbox Games Showcase
📅 July 23rd
⏰ 9am PT@SummerGameFest Pre-Show at 8am PT with @GeoffKeighley on @YouTubeGaming#XboxGamesShowcase pic.twitter.com/zGr5AnFwic
— Xbox (@Xbox) July 6, 2020
Sony held a PlayStation 5 reveal event a few weeks ago where the it showed off Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Project Athia, Stray and more. The company also revealed the PlayStation 5’s unique look for the first time.
Neither Microsoft nor Sony has revealed pricing for their next-generation video game systems. There’s a possibility Microsoft could confirm the Xbox Series X’s price during this event, but that information will likely be revealed later this summer.
Leaked internal Microsoft documents recently revealed the company is planning to reveal a less powerful next-gen console called the Xbox Series S. It’s expected the system will feature a lower price point, given that the console is designed for 1080p or 1440p gaming instead of 4K.
Source: Xbox
