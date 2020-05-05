PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft confirms July Halo Infinite event, says more summer game reveals are coming

The tech giant also showed off the Xbox Series X's surprisingly low-key boot screen

May 5, 2020

10:31 AM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft seems to have quickly adapted to releasing news surrounding its upcoming Xbox Series X next-generation console amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with revealing the Xbox Series X’s boot screen animation (seen below), the tech giant confirmed that in July it will focus on showing off “incredible games coming from Xbox Games Studios,” including Halo Infinite. The boot animation itself is far more reserved than what Microsoft went with for the Xbox One. In a sense, it’s almost reminiscent of a sound pulled right out of Windows XP.

“A number of our studio teams are looking forward to sharing first looks at new gameplay, insights from development teams being optimized for Xbox Series X, and brand-new game announcements,” said Jerret West, the head of game marketing at Microsoft, in a recent statement.

The tech giant also reiterated it still plans to launch both the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite this coming Holiday season despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with Microsoft holding monthly ‘Xbox 20/20’ online streams leading up to the Series X’s launch. Back in late March, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella stated that the company’s upcoming new devices “would still be released in the fall…”

In the same release, Microsoft also confirmed that all 15 of its Xbox Game Studios are still working on “next-generation games” for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass. On the PC side of things, the company says all of its major releases, including Halo Infinite, Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons and Microsoft Flight Simulator, are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The first event is this Thursday, where Microsoft says it will reveal several third-party Xbox Series X games and Xbox One titles that take advantage of its multi-generational Smart Delivery feature.

Smart Delivery allows you to buy the Xbox One version of a game and upgrade it to the Xbox Series X version of the title for free. Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, are both confirmed to support Smart Delivery.

Source: Microsoft 

Related Articles

News

May 1, 2020

4:00 PM EDT

New ‘Summer Game Fest’ to offer entire season of game reveals and demos

News

May 4, 2020

10:46 AM EDT

Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 on sale for $183 [Update]

Business

Apr 29, 2020

6:29 PM EDT

Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings show COVID-19 had ‘minimal’ impact on business

News

Apr 30, 2020

12:19 PM EDT

Microsoft to reveal Xbox Series X games on May 7

Comments