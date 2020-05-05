Microsoft confirms July Halo Infinite event, says more summer game reveals are coming

Microsoft seems to have quickly adapted to releasing news surrounding its upcoming Xbox Series X next-generation console amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with revealing the Xbox Series X’s boot screen animation (seen below), the tech giant confirmed that in July it will focus on showing off “incredible games coming from Xbox Games Studios,” including Halo Infinite. The boot animation itself is far more reserved than what Microsoft went with for the Xbox One. In a sense, it’s almost reminiscent of a sound pulled right out of Windows XP.
“A number of our studio teams are looking forward to sharing first looks at new gameplay, insights from development teams being optimized for Xbox Series X, and brand-new game announcements,” said Jerret West, the head of game marketing at Microsoft, in a recent statement.
The tech giant also reiterated it still plans to launch both the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite this coming Holiday season despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with Microsoft holding monthly ‘Xbox 20/20’ online streams leading up to the Series X’s launch. Back in late March, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella stated that the company’s upcoming new devices “would still be released in the fall…”
In the same release, Microsoft also confirmed that all 15 of its Xbox Game Studios are still working on “next-generation games” for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass. On the PC side of things, the company says all of its major releases, including Halo Infinite, Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons and Microsoft Flight Simulator, are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC.
The first event is this Thursday, where Microsoft says it will reveal several third-party Xbox Series X games and Xbox One titles that take advantage of its multi-generational Smart Delivery feature.
Smart Delivery allows you to buy the Xbox One version of a game and upgrade it to the Xbox Series X version of the title for free. Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, are both confirmed to support Smart Delivery.
