Sony reveals the official design of the PlayStation 5

After many months of speculation, Sony has revealed the official design of its next-generation PlayStation 5 console.
In contrast to the typical rectangular design of most video game systems, the PS5 sports a contoured, V-shaped look.
Alongside the look of the box, Sony has also confirmed the ‘PlayStation 5 Digital Edition,’ a version of the console that removes the disc drive. This means that games will have to be downloaded. In a press release, Sony confirmed that the PS5 will launch with both of these models later this year.
While prices haven’t been confirmed yet, it’s safe to assume the all-digital model will be offered at a lower price, similar to Microsoft’s Xbox One All-Digital edition.
Additionally, Sony revealed the following PS5 accessories:
- Pulse 3D wireless headset — featuring 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones
HD Camera — includes dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves
Media Remote — a remote control sporting a built-in microphone to navigate movies and streaming services
DualSense Charging Station — for convenient charging for two PS5’s DualSense wireless controllers
Sony also revealed a variety of PS5 games, including first-party games like Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (coming holiday 2020), Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7 (undated), Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West (undated) and third-party titles like Capcom’s Resident Evil Village (2021) and 2K’s NBA 2K21 (holiday 2020).
MobileSyrup has a full list of games with their accompanying trailers revealed during the event at this link.
Sony hasn’t yet confirmed a launch date for the console besides a ‘holiday 2020’ release window.
Source: PlayStation
