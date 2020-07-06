PREVIOUS|
News

Amazon Canada sale discounts Alexa devices, Anker wireless chargers

Jul 6, 2020

11:24 AM EDT

0 comments

Coming off of Canada Day and July 4th in the United States, Amazon Canada has discounted some of its Alexa-enabled tech and coupled that with a slew of deals on Anker chargers and audio tech.

Here’s a round-up of what we’ve found so far:

Source: Amazon Canada

Related Articles

News

Jul 3, 2020

2:45 PM EDT

Amazon Echo Dot with LED clock display is on sale for $40

News

Jun 17, 2020

9:10 AM EDT

Amazon Canada offers last-minute Father’s Day tech deals on Alexa-enabled devices

News

Jun 12, 2020

4:03 PM EDT

Amazon Canada puts Fire TV Stick, Alexa-powered devices and Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on sale

Comments