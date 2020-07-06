Coming off of Canada Day and July 4th in the United States, Amazon Canada has discounted some of its Alexa-enabled tech and coupled that with a slew of deals on Anker chargers and audio tech.
Here’s a round-up of what we’ve found so far:
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $39.99 (Save 50%)
- Echo Show 5 for $59.99 (Save 40%)
- Echo Show 8 for $99.99 (Save 41%)
- Echo Flex for $24.99 (Save 24%)
- Echo Studio for $219.99 (Save 15%)
- Anker PowerCore 20100mAh for $49.99 (Save 7%)
- Anker Wireless Charger for $21.99 (Save $15)
- Anker USB C Hub Adapter for $47.59 (Save 26%)
- Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux for $41.99 (Save 30%)
- Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker for $110.99 (Save 21%)
- eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with 2K HD for $212.49 (Save 11%)
- USB C Hub for $46.65 (Save 15%)
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $465.99 (Save 11%)
Source: Amazon Canada
