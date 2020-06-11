Here are all the PlayStation 5 games announced at the console’s reveal event

Sony has finally announced some of games coming to its next-generation PlayStation 5 video game console.
While the company hasn’t revealed when all of these games will launch on the PS5, Sony did show off impressive trailers for each title.
It’s worth noting that all of the trailers are available in 4K and play at a much higher bitrate than they did during the livestream. This means that if there’s a specific game you saw during the stream that you’re excited for, it might be worth giving the trailer a second look.
All of the trailers are below:
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Holiday 2020)
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
Gran Turismo 7
Project Athia
Stray (2021)
Returnal
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Destruction AllStars
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Goodbye Volcano High
Oddworld Soulstorm
GhostWire: Tokyo (Coming 2021)
JETT: The Far Shore (Holiday 2020)
Godfall (Holiday 2020)
Solar Ash (2021)
NBA 2K21 (Fall 2020)
Demon’s Souls
Resident Evil Village (Coming 2021)
Deathloop
Little Devil Inside
Horizon Forbidden West
Bugsnax (Holiday 2020)
Hitman III (January 2021)
Astro’s Playroom
Pragmata (Coming 2022)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YN6PN54z7SY
