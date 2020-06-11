PREVIOUS
Here are all the PlayStation 5 games announced at the console’s reveal event

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West and a lot more are coming to PS5

Jun 11, 2020

5:41 PM EDT

PlayStation 5

Sony has finally announced some of games coming to its next-generation PlayStation 5 video game console.

While the company hasn’t revealed when all of these games will launch on the PS5, Sony did show off impressive trailers for each title.

It’s worth noting that all of the trailers are available in 4K and play at a much higher bitrate than they did during the livestream. This means that if there’s a specific game you saw during the stream that you’re excited for, it might be worth giving the trailer a second look.

All of the trailers are below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Holiday 2020)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Gran Turismo 7

Project Athia

Stray (2021)

Returnal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Destruction AllStars

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Goodbye Volcano High

Oddworld Soulstorm

GhostWire: Tokyo (Coming 2021)

JETT: The Far Shore (Holiday 2020)

Godfall (Holiday 2020)

Solar Ash (2021)

NBA 2K21 (Fall 2020)

Demon’s Souls

 Resident Evil Village (Coming 2021)

Deathloop

Little Devil Inside

Horizon Forbidden West

Bugsnax (Holiday 2020)

Hitman III (January 2021)

Astro’s Playroom

Pragmata (Coming 2022)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YN6PN54z7SY

Comments