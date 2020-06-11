Horizon: Forbidden West is coming to Sony’s PlayStation 5

During Sony’s extensive PlayStation 5 game reveal livestream, the company announced the successor to Guerilla Games’ critically-acclaimed PlayStation 4 title, Horizon Zero Dawn.
Horizon: Forbidden West once again set to continue to follow the journey of Aloy, once again voiced by Ashley Burch, as she explores the western United States, fights an array of new robotic dinosaurs and explores underwater. The game also seems to pick up right where the first title left off.
No release date was announced for the title during the event.
The first Horizon Zero Dawn released back in 2017 exclusively for the PlayStation 4. A PC port of the game is set to release this summer.
I’m just glad the game isn’t called “Horizon Zero Dawn 2.”
