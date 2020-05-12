LG Wing is a dual-screen phone with a swivelling display: report

LG reportedly has another dual-screen smartphone on the way, but this one is a little weirder than the V60 ThinQ.
Reports from the Korean Herald and ETNews suggest that LG will launch a smartphone with the main display that swivels sideways to show off a second screen underneath.
ETNews indicates that the phone is codenamed “Wing,” and it’ll reportedly have a 6.8-inch primary screen and a smaller 4-inch display with a square 1:1 aspect ratio.
When LG launches the device later this year, the phone is expected to be more expensive than the recently revealed Velvet handset, which costs 899,800 KRW (roughly $1,036 CAD).
The smaller secondary screen would be for multitasking. The main display could be in a message, and the secondary one is used as a keyboard for typing. Alternatively, you might be looking at a picture on the primary screen and use the second one to edit the image.
This is pretty different from LG’s other dual-screen phones, which allow users to access multiple apps at once.
The handset would reportedly support 5G and use a Snapdragon 7-series chipset. On the back, there’d be a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter.
ETNews reports that the device is planned to come out in the second half of 2020, and the Herald suggests it’d cost one million KRW (roughly $1,146.24 CAD).
This isn’t the first time LG has launched swivel phones. Back in the early 2000s, LG came out with the LB1500 and the LU1400, two prehistoric-looking phones with non-touch screen swivel screens.
Image credit: Korean Herald
Source: ETNews, Korean Herald, Via: The Verge
Comments