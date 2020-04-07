LG V60 ThinQ with Dual Screen launches in Canada on April 9

LG announced the V60 ThinQ 5G with Dual Screen back in February, but now the company has announced it’s bringing the handset to the Canadian market on April 9th.
The V60 ThinQ — similar to the G8X ThinQ and the V50 ThinQ that came out last year — features an attachable secondary screen that makes multitasking with the phone easier.
LG is partnering with Bell, The Source, Telus and Koodo to sell the handset. Anyone who purchases the V60 ThinQ will get a pair of free LG Tone Bluetooth wireless headphones while quantities last. LG is also offering a ‘Second Year Promise,’ extending the phone’s warranty by an extra 12-months.
Additionally, the V60 ThinQ features 8K recording with its 64-megapixel camera.
Alongside 8K recording, the V60 ThinQ includes a Snapdragon 865 process with an X55 5G modem, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. Additionally, the handset features a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 2,460 x 1,080 pixel resolution.
Further, the phone sports a triple camera setup, with a 64-megapixel shooter that features an f/1.8 aperture with pixel binning functionality in order to get more light in shots. There’s also a 13-megapixel super wide shooter with an f/1.9 aperture and a time-of-flight sensor. On the front, there’s a 10-megapixel camera.
Finally, the handset features a 5,000mAh battery, Android 10, an in-display fingerprint scanner, four microphones, HDR10+ and a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The secondary 360 Freestop Hinge also offers the same display as the V60 ThinQ, with the waterdrop notch.
We’ve reached out to LG Canada for pricing.
