Some non-Pixel Android phones can now install the Google Phone app

Google’s ‘Phone’ app is one of the better dialers available for Android phones. However, until now, Google has restricted it to Pixel and Android One devices.
Now, it appears that some non-Pixel devices can install the Phone app from the Play Store too. As spotted by XDA Developers, several non-Google phones can download the Phone app.
Unfortunately, not all phones can. Samsung and OnePlus smartphones cannot install the Phone app or even find it in the Play Store.
Other devices, including the Asus Zenfone 6, LG V60 and Oppo Find X2 Pro can install it. Those that can install the Phone app can access features like Assisted dialling, Caller ID and spam, and nearby places. Pixel-specific features like Call Screen are not available, however.
Further, some devices warn users that the Phone app is “incompatible” and that it may not work. While XDA reports the app works fine anyway, your mileage may vary.
XDA says the Phone app requires access to the dialer’s ‘shared library’ in order for users to install it on a phone. The library isn’t on Samsung or OnePlus devices, unfortunately. Additionally, XDA shared a way to check if your device has the required library through ADB commands.
As for the less technical among us, you can just head to the Phone app’s Play Store listing to see if it’s available for install on your device. If not, you probably don’t have the required library.
Source: XDA Developers Via: Android Police
