Google’s automatic ‘Call Screening’ feature is rolling out to older Pixel devices

Google’s older Pixel phones are being updated to include a feature that will automatically screen phone calls from possibly faked numbers.
Fake numbers are often used for spam calls. This service automatically answers your phone when one of these numbers calls you and asks the person calling why they reached out.
Pixel, and Android One device users already have access to manually enable Call Screen on any call, but this version makes it automatic, since it’s likely you don’t want to talk to someone calling from a fake number.
We’re unable to get the update working on any older Pixel phones in our office, which suggests it’s part of a server-side rollout. Andorid Police reports that once you have the feature and you open the phone app it will automatically prompt you to turn it on.
Google announced that this feature was going to come to older Pixels after the Pixel 4 back in December, so it’s taken roughly two months to release.
It’s also worth noting that your phone’s primary language must be set to Canadian English for Call Screening to work in Canada.
Source: Android Police
Comments